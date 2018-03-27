NDSU Baseball Gears up for Big Series with Oral Roberts

North Dakota State baseball is currently 11-11 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison baseball team announced on Tuesday that they will not be playing a home game until the April 17th contest against Valley City State. North Dakota State’s series with Omaha originally slated for April 6-8 in Fargo has been moved to Omaha.

This weekend the team travels south to play its 23rd, 24th and 25th consecutive road games. The herd battle defending Summit League champion, Oral Roberts, in a three-game set down in Tulsa, Oklahoma. North Dakota State is fresh off of a sweep of Fort Wayne where the defense only surrendered four runs to the Mastodons.

Despite Oral Roberts’ traditional dominance on the diamond, the Golden Eagles did just lose two-of-three in Omaha last weekend. NDSU head coach Tod Brown says if his team is going to get some wins this weekend, it’ll start with the pitching staff.

“If we get quality starts [from our pitchers] we are a pretty good team,” Brown said. “I think our defense is playing at a very high level. Now our bats over the last couple weeks have really started to come around and score some runs. You’re going to have to have two, if not all three of those going for you in order to beat a good team like Oral Roberts.”

The Bison are averaging 4.68 runs per game this season.

“If our pitchers do what they’re capable of, keep us in the game, and our offense keeps swinging it like we did this weekend I think we will have a really good chance to go down there and win some games,” first baseman Mason Pierzchalski stated. “At the end of the day that is what matters. You got to get these wins early in the year and get ahead in the Summit League standings.”