Oil Patch Slowdown Leads to Population Loss

Minot's micropolitan area shrunk by 1.7 percent
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — A slowdown in activity in North Dakota’s oil patch is impacting population numbers in the region.

The U.S. Census Bureau figures show Minot’s micropolitan area shrunk by 1.7 percent, losing more than 1,300 people.

Micropolitan areas have populations of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000.

The counties of Ward, Renville and McHenry have an estimated 77,000 people in the three counties.

The state census director with the North Dakota Department of Commerce says he expects the period of out-migration in the northwestern part of the state to have finished.

Related Post

ND Senators, Mayors from Fargo-Moorhead Push for F...
South Dakota Man Dies After Crashing Car into a Bu...
Broadway Intersections Closed for at Least Two Mon...
UND Football Focusing on Improving Running Game af...

You Might Like

Oil Patch Slowdown Leads to Population Loss

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A slowdown in activity in North Dakota's oil patch is impacting population numbers in the region. The U.S. Census Bureau figures show Minot's micropolitan area shrunk by 1.7 percent, losing more than 1,300 people. Micropolitan areas have…

Online Fundraiser Raises Over $60,000 For Curry-Dean Family

FARGO, N.D. -- An online fundraising campaign to raise money for the Curry-Dean family of Fargo has raised over $60,000. One-year-old Maxwell Dean and 9-year-old Camden Dean were killed when an SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Trista Curry, skidded…