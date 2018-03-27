Online Fundraiser Raises Over $60,000 For Curry-Dean Family

Fargo Family Lost Two Children In Weekend Crash In Grand Forks County

FARGO, N.D. — An online fundraising campaign to raise money for the Curry-Dean family of Fargo has raised over $60,000.

One-year-old Maxwell Dean and 9-year-old Camden Dean were killed when an SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Trista Curry, skidded out of control and into the path of a semi on I-29 on Sunday.

The boys died at the scene near Reynolds.

Curry and her three-year-old daughter, Avalon Dean, were seriously hurt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The children’s father, Bryan Dean, was not in the vehicle.

Roads were icy and snow covered at the time of the crash.

The money will help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

Find a link to the fundraiser here.