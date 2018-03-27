Snow Totals from March 26th Winter Storm
Higher Snow Amounts Reported in the Lakes Country
Here’s a list of reported snowfall totals from around the region:
– Park Rapids, MN – 8.0″
– Sebeka, MN – 7.0″
– Nimrod, MN – 6.5″
– Osage, MN – 6.2″
– Mehnaga, MN – 6.0″
– New York Mills, MN – 6.0″
– Ottertail, MN – 5.5″
– Deer Creek, MN – 5.5″
– Evergreen, MN – 5.3″
– Cormorant, MN – 5.0″
– Two Inlets, MN – 5.0″
– Gully, MN – 4.5″
– Bluffton, MN – 4.5″
– Detroit Lakes – 4.2″
– Perham, MN – 4.0″
– Battle Lake, MN – 4.0″
– Fergus Falls – 3.5″
– Ada, MN – 3.5″
– Lake Park, MN – 3.4″
– Richville, MN – 3.0″
– Bagley, MN – 3.0″
– Lake Park, MN – 3.0″
– Pelican Rapids, MN – 3.0″
– Jamestown – 3.0″
– Twin Valley, MN – 2.5″
– Wannaska, MN – 2.5″
– Lidgerwood, ND – 2.5″
– Abercrombie, ND – 2.3″
– Fargo – 2.1″
– Moorhead – 2.1″
– Ulen, MN – 2.0″
– Lake Bronson, MN – 1.5″
– Ellendale, ND – 1.5″
– Breckenridge, MN – 1.3″