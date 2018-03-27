Vice President Mike Pence Visits Fargo to Talk Tax Reform, Endorse Rep. Kevin Cramer

The last time Vice President Pence came to North Dakota was last October

FARGO, N.D. — Vice President Mike Pence talked to North Dakotans about how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will directly impact them.

It’s the second time Vice President Mike Pence has come to Fargo since being elected into office.

“It’s such a great opportunity to see him because we don’t get a lot of national, political figures here,” said Richard Budge.

“I feel that oftentimes North Dakotans kind of forgotten about because we’re just that small state in the north that kind of keeps to themselves,” said Sydney Arends.

Vice President Pence delivered a speech to North Dakotans primarily about President Donald Trump’s tax reform bill that was passed in December.

“We’re already on our way because across North Dakota and right here in Fargo, businesses have already announced plans for bigger raises, better benefits, federal tax cut bonuses of $1,000 or more have been distributed to at least 34,000 North Dakotans workers,” Pence said.

He highlighted how the bill has benefitted small businesses, farmers, ranchers and workers across the state by creating higher wages and more jobs.

“I think his policies are helping America and helping make America great again like the slogan says but also that they’re making America more secure and more prosperous,” Budge said.

“I think it’s good for North Dakota, good for the people. I think anything that puts money in their pockets is good for the economy of North Dakota,” said Ray Holmberg.

But Vice President Pence says he believes the tax cuts are going to especially help families in the state.

“All told, we believe our tax cuts are going to save the typical family of four in North Dakota $2,600 every year when they take effect, and as businesses invest in their tax saving in their employees, North Dakota workers can expect to see pay raises we believe of more than $4,500 a year in the years ahead,” Pence said.

In addition to tax reform, Vice President Pence also endorsed Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s seat.

“I really appreciate that he backs Congressman Cramer as he is going into his senate race and all those things because I think he can do great things for North Dakota,” Arends said.

Vice President Pence also talked about North Dakota’s Keystone Pipeline and how the state has become an “energy miracle” for the United States.