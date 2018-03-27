West Fargo Park District Encourages Kids to Celebrate Easter Early

Annual Easter Egg Hunt invites kids to dig up eggs, meet the Easter Bunny, and win prizes

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Easter may not be until Sunday, but that isn’t stopping kids from getting into the holiday spirit early.

Several kids hunted for Easter eggs in exchange for prizes at the West Fargo Park District’s annual Easter Egg hunt.

Kids also had the chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and pet baby chicks.

Representatives from the park district say the event is just a fun way for kids to celebrate Easter with their friends and family.

“It gives them a sense of community, and being able to come out with their friends maybe, since a lot of families do spend the weekend of Easter with family. It’s fun for the kids to spend time with classmates, day care friends to celebrate the Easter season with them instead,” said Katie Ettish of the West Fargo Park District.

In addition to the Easter Egg hunt, kids could also participate in a Cupcake Walk and play on several inflatable obstacle courses.