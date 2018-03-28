Alerus Center to Play Host to UND Softball Series

The Fighting Hawks host Montana beginning Friday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — Alerus Center will host upcoming University of North Dakota softball games, officials with UND Athletics and the Alerus Center jointly announced Wednesday. UND’s scheduled home-opening series with Montana on Friday and Saturday has been moved inside to the turfed field at the Alerus Center.

“We are excited to host UND softball for the first time and hope it will open doors for future uses of Alerus Center,” Alerus Center General Manager Anna Rosburg said. “Our team was able to pull together on short notice to make this event happen so that UND softball could play their home games at home and keep these events in Grand Forks. We value our partnership with UND Athletics and love the opportunity to work with them outside of football season”.

UND’s home facility, Apollo Park, is still under snow and this weekend’s forecast prompted a need to relocate this key Big Sky Conference series against the defending league tournament champions.

“I cannot thank Anna Rosburg and her team at the Alerus enough for being receptive to this idea,” said UND Director of Athletics Bill Chaves. “Obviously, with the weather we have had and just had over the past weekend, having the ability to get our Big Sky opening series in is huge. I also appreciate Montana’s willingness to be open to the idea as well.”

Friday’s action is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. with game two to immediately follow. Saturday will shift to a 2:00 p.m. start.

“We’re thankful for our administration, event staff and the Alerus for making this unique opportunity available to us,” UND head softball coach Jordan Stevens said. “We’re excited to play in the venue and it’s going to just add to our game-day experience.”

North Dakota (16-18, 2-1 Big Sky) is fresh off a conference-opening series win at Portland State that featured the biggest comeback on record at UND since at least 1992.