App of the Week: KIDSlox

Reduce your screen time (by engaging in some screen time) with this app.

Experts suggest the amount of screen time kids choose for themselves can sometimes be hazardous to their development. But how do you convince kids of that? Heck, you can barely pry them away from their devices long enough to focus on dinner.

In today’s App of the Week, Francie Black turns screen time into a tool for parents to save kids from too much time spent online.