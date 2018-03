Charges Filed In Tree Theft

20 year-old Benjamin Shepherd and 19 year-old Brett Braseth of Fargo and 19 year-old Kyle Braaten of Portland, ND are charged with stealing the tree.

FARGO (KFGO) – Three men have now been charged with the theft of a tree from property north of Fargo that was used as a Christmas tree at the home of one of the men.

Paul Vogel played detective.

He discovered that the Colorado Blue Spruce had been dumped in the Red River and it carried sentimental value.

Vogel had planted the tree with his father about 20 years ago.

