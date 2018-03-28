Driver Jumps Into Chase Setting Off A Second Pursuit

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two people were arrested following simultaneous pursuits that ended in Moorhead Tuesday afternoon.

During a traffic stop south of Glyndon, the driver took off, starting a chase that led into Moorhead.

During the pursuit, another a driver interfered with the chase, swerving across lanes of a busy street and running stop signs.

A state trooper finally managed to stop the car with a PIT maneuver.

Irvin Peltier Sr. is facing charges of escape and fleeing an officer.

For safety reasons, authorities terminated the initial pursuit and the driver got away.

He was tracked down in Fargo Tuesday night and taken into custody.

His name was not immediately available.

