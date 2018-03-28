Essentia Receives Possible $200,000 Grant for New NICU

The Otto Bremer Trust is raising a dollar-for-dollar match

FARGO, N.D. — Essentia Health Regional Foundation can receive up to $200,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust for a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Otto Bremer is raising money using a dollar–for–dollar match, and the fundraiser will run through the next year.

Community members can help reach the $200,000 goal by attending an “Essentially Yours” event on April 5 at 5 p.m. at the Avalon Events Center.

The new NICU will have 14 private rooms so families can spend more time with their babies.

“The dollars will be going towards the furniture that we need in there, so that families have a place to sleep when they want to stay with their baby. We also talked about the change for our staff going from a ward-style NICU to private room and their communication system that they will need,” said Sue Omdalen of the Essentia Health Regional Foundation.

Construction for the new NICU is set to start in September and is scheduled for completion in January.