Four Dogs Rescued From House On Fire In Grand Forks

No One Was Home When Fire Started

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Four dogs were rescued from a house on fire in Grand Forks.

Crews arrived around 8:20 this morning to 622 23rd Avenue South and found smoke coming from the front entry.

It took firefighters several minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews remained on scene throughout the day monitoring for any hot spots.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

The cause is under investigation.