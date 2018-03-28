Game Fest Celebrates All Things Gaming

The event features virtual reality for the first time
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re into gaming, then you’ll want to be at the Fargo Game Fest to meet people just like you.

The Game Fest is described as a celebration of gaming. It includes everything from tabletop games to computer games.

This is the first year where the event even includes virtual reality games.

Organizers say over a 150 showed up, and the video games and VR stations are the most popular.

“The sense of community that gaming brings is very big. We have a great group of people that will accept new people in, help you game, teach you how to play a game, and just accept you. We just want people to have fun. Hopefully find some new games to enjoy and just have a great time,” John Laitinen, an event organizer.

The game fest runs through Sunday, March 25.

