LIVE: Moody River Band Album Release Show

New Album Honors Late Band Member

Tom Peckskamp and Charlie Young with the Fargo-based Moody River Band join Adam Ladwig to talk about their new album.

The album is called “Big Bad World”.

The album was recorded in 2011, and features the last works of band member Cody Conner, who died in 2012.

It took the band years to revisit the songs and finish the album, but they say they’re ready to share the music now.

The album release party is Saturday, March 31st from 7-11 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo. The Moody River Band will be joined by The Legendary Duffy’s Jukebox, Mike Holtz and Loy Larson.

Tickets are available at Tickets 300 or by calling 701-552-1313.