Moorhead School Board Selects Brandon Lunak as New Superintendent

Brandon Lunak will begin negotiations with the board after serving as interim superintendent since December

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After the second round of interviews was complete, the Moorhead School Board voted to select Brandon Lunak as their new Superintendent.

Lunak served as the Interim Superintendent since December 2017. Before he filled in for Lynne Kovash, Lunak was the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations for Moorhead Area Public Schools since 2014. Before that, he was the Superintendent of Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Public Schools.

Lunak earned his bachelor’s and master’s Degrees from the University of North Dakota, and his superintendent’s license from Minnesota State University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree at MSUM.

In addition to Lunak, the other two semifinalists for the position were Randi Anderson, Superintendent of Pelican Rapids Schools, and John Landgaard, the Superintendent of Worthington School District.

Lunak is currently in negotiations with the Moorhead School Board. A contract is expected to be reviewed by the School Board at the April 9 school board meeting and recommended for approval on April 23.