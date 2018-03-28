NDSU FB: Deep Running Back Corp Keeping Players Motivated

Four running backs rushed for at least 400 yards last season

FARGO, N.D. — With four of 15 spring practices under their belt, the bison football team is honing in on specifics a bit more.

The running back position is one where the bison have an abundance of talent.

Five players rushed for at least 400 yards last year: quarterback Easton Stick, plus four guys out of the backfield. Demaris Purifoy and Adam Cofield didn’t eclipse that mark as each of their seasons were shortened by injuries.

But now, with potentially six available running backs for 2018, it opens the door for guys like true sophomore Seth Wilson to move around a little bit.

“They’re working different ways to get me on the field,” Wilson said after Wednesday’s practice. “I understand that we have two really great seniors that are going to be back. You’ve got to give credit to them. Between the running backs and the O-line and we got our QB back, the offense will be pretty explosive.”

Ty Brooks, who rushed for 700 yards in his sophomore campaign, sees all the talent around him as extra motivation.

“You can never take a day off,” Brooks said. “I know I’m still trying to get more reps as it is. I still have two people ahead of me. So, everybody is competing and getting better ever day so you can get on the field. You’re not going to survive around here if you don’t compete. You see that coming out of high school. The people that don’t want to compete probably aren’t going to stay, so if you don’t want to compete, this probably isn’t the program for you.”

The Bison led the country with 48 rushing touchdowns a year ago.