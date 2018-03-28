Riley Johnson Providing Answers to Questions about NDSU’s Pitching Rotation

Johnson has given up one earned run in 15 innings of work since conference play began

FARGO, N.D. — Heading into the 2018 baseball season, North Dakota State head coach Tod Brown said the biggest questions surrounding his team revolved around the starting rotation.

With starters Reed Pfannenstein and Luke Lind moving on after last year, two big holes were left on the staff.

Sophomore Riley Johnson is filling in nicely, with the season 22 games old for the Bison.

Johnson threw the NCAA’s first no-hitter of the year against Central Connecticut State in February and has given up just one earned run in two Summit League starts.

“I guess I feel good,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty confident lately, which is key as a pitcher, because if you don’t trust yourself out there it’s not going to be good.”

Brown knew it was only a matter of time before he started seeing success from the underclassman.

“The reason why he’s successful is he’s a competitor,” the skipper said. “He really competes and throws strikes, and really the only time he gets in trouble is when he walks people. I would think that’s an issue with all pitchers. The biggest thing for Riley is that he goes out and competes at a high level and gives us a chance to win.”

The Bison (11-11) are on the road this weekend with a series at Oral Roberts (13-9).