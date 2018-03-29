Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn Launches Re-Election Campaign

Piepkorn says his campaign will address issues like business recruitment and wage increases

FARGO, N.D. — A familiar and at times controversial figure in local politics is seeking re–election to his seat on the Fargo City Commission.

After contemplating a run for mayor, Dave Piepkorn decided to throw his name in the ring in the upcoming City Commission election.

There are now seven candidates for two open seats in June.

Piepkorn was defeated in 2012 after serving one term.

He was elected back onto the commission in 2014.

The lifelong Fargo resident’s stance on refugees has been controversial in the past and even lead to a recall effort against him.

“There’s people that don’t want us to know what we’re spending with our tax money and that’s not right. And I’ve been criticized and called nasty names but it’s our tax money and we just want to know where our money’s going. That’s not racist or bigoted,” said Piepkorn.

Piepkorn also would like to lead a crusade to bring more businesses to Fargo to help increase wages for workers in the area.

“We have a huge advantage versus Minnesota as far as cost of doing business and I think in Minneapolis, we should be going and knocking on doors. There’s a lot of those big businesses that are already doing business in Fargo. That has influence on everyone’s wages,” said Piepkorn.

Piepkorn currently holds one of the two contested City Commission seats.

The other is held by Tony Gehrig, who is also planning to run for re–election.