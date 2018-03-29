DeLuca Satisfied with NDSU Pro Day after Disappointing Combine

Former NDSU LB Nick DeLuca ran his 40-yard dash 0.10-0.15 seconds faster than at the NFL Combine according to unofficial times

FARGO, N.D. — Linebacker Nick DeLuca was the only member of this year’s NDSU class invited to the combine.

That helped him get a feel for the events and the pressure.

The Bison’s Pro Day also gave him a second chance after what he viewed as a disappointing combine.

His 40-yard dash time was significantly improved. The unofficial times were one-tenth to 15-hundreds of a second faster.

It might not seem like much, but it could make the difference of getting drafted or not.

“Obviously I was disappointed with some of the things at the combine and just wanted to hit some better marks and definitely feel better coming out of today,” DeLuca said. “I think there’s just a sense of comfort being here and being familiar with everything. There’s people that care about you and you care about them and there’s a lot of people supporting you. It definitely just makes for a better atmosphere and you’re able to perform a little better I think.”