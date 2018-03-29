Former Moorhead Superintendent Candidate Accused Of Indecent Exposure Numerous Times

at five gas stations and a clothing store

WAITE PARK, Minn. — The accusations against a former candidate for superintendent in Moorhead are mounting.

Police say Scott Staska, the superintendent of Rocori schools, publicly exposed himself at least 16 times since late last year.

The indecent exposure took place at five gas stations and a clothing store in Waite Park and St. Cloud.

Staska was arrested last week after he was accused of repeatedly exposing himself at a Waite Park Kwik Trip, most recently on March 18.

A joint investigation with St. Cloud police found the additional cases of indecent exposure.

Staska has been placed on administrative leave.