Heitkamp Visits Downtown Family HealthCare Center

Providers say dental and mental health are some of the most pressing issues

FARGO, N.D. — Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) toured the Family Healthcare Center downtown to meet with both patients and providers.

Healthcare providers say there’s a great need for more outreach on dental and mental health.

Some of the more vulnerable populations include Native Americans and homeless people.

The healthcare center also has a team of interpreters for those who speak English as a second language.

“I met so many wonderful whether they’re patients or providers. You walk into a place and you can feel that this is a happy place. This is a place where people come to get healing, not just for the flu, they come here to get healing and connect with human beings,” Heitkamp said.

Family HealthCare also has new clinics in south Fargo and West Fargo.