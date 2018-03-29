U.S. House Candidate Kelly Armstrong Hosts Meet and Greet in Mapleton

The US House of Representatives candidate answered questions from voters

MAPLETON, N.D. — U.S. House of Representatives candidate Kelly Armstrong made a stop on the campaign trail in Mapleton.

Armstrong swung by Hagge’s Bar and Grill to meet with potential voters.

He fielded questions about the campaign and his plans for North Dakota if he was elected.

The former Republican Party chairman of North Dakota says he is passionate about meeting voters and answering each of their questions.

“It’s my favorite thing to get questions from people from North Dakota. You can’t do a good job representing them if you don’t know what they care about. I want to get to know as many voters in North Dakota and earn their respect and try to earn their vote both at convention and beyond,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong is up against State Senator Tom Campbell and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tiffany Abentroth for the Republican endorsement.

The democrat running is attorney Mac Schneider.

The primary is set to take place on June 12.