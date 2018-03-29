U.S. House Candidate Kelly Armstrong Hosts Meet and Greet in Mapleton

The US House of Representatives candidate answered questions from voters
Tim Scott,

MAPLETON, N.D. — U.S. House of Representatives candidate Kelly Armstrong made a stop on the campaign trail in Mapleton.

Armstrong swung by Hagge’s Bar and Grill to meet with potential voters.

He fielded questions about the campaign and his plans for North Dakota if he was elected.

The former Republican Party chairman of North Dakota says he is passionate about meeting voters and answering each of their questions.

“It’s my favorite thing to get questions from people from North Dakota. You can’t do a good job representing them if you don’t know what they care about. I want to get to know as many voters in North Dakota and earn their respect and try to earn their vote both at convention and beyond,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong is up against State Senator Tom Campbell and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tiffany Abentroth for the Republican endorsement.

The democrat running is attorney Mac Schneider.

The primary is set to take place on June 12.

Related Post

ND Lawmakers Battle Over State-Owned Casino Propos...
Possible Plans in the Works for Fargo Alt-Right Ra...
West Fargo Public Schools Expands Kindergarten Pro...
Melissa Etheridge Makes Plea in North Dakota Marij...

You Might Like

Vietnam Veterans Honored at Fargo Air Museum

FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Air Museum held a flag dedication ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War. Today is the anniversary of the last U.S. service member leaving Vietnam in 1975. Veterans say…

Most Drivers Think Distracted Driving is on the Rise

FARGO, N.D. -- If you think distracted driving is on the rise, have you thought about if you are contributing to the problem? In a new survey, 88 percent of drivers say they believe distracted driving is increasing, yet half of…

Heitkamp Visits Downtown Family HealthCare Center

FARGO, N.D. -- Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) toured the Family Healthcare Center downtown to meet with both patients and providers. Healthcare providers say there's a great need for more outreach on dental and mental health. Some of the more vulnerable populations…