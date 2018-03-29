LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Dillon and Mystique

These dogs are willing to go a long way looking for love.

We’ve all heard the stories of dogs separated by thousands of miles from their owners who somehow make their way back home to them. So for Dillon, a blue heeler lab mix, and Mystique, a pittie lab mix, the hour and a half drive to the KVRR studios from James River Humane Society was no big thing.

Both two-year-old rescue dogs and dog manager Kris Meidinger joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about why, as black dogs, their chances of getting adopted are automatically lowered.

Black animals just don’t get adopted as often, explained Meidinger, regardless of breed or disposition. And these two have great ones. Mystique is a super-cuddler who was taken from the floods in Texas, and Dillon is a high-energy, playful yet well-behaved boy who displays the herding behavior his breed’s known for.

They are not a bonded pair so they can be adopted separately, and they get along well with each other, indicating they’re great for homes that already have dogs.

If you would like to give these weary travelers a place to cuddle up, check out their profiles, and that of adoptable black cats Trixie and Stallone, check out some profiles here.

https://www.petfinder.com/dog/dillion-40001176/nd/jamestown/james-river-humane-society-nd06/

https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=ND06

https://www.petfinder.com/cat/stallone-41159237/nd/jamestown/james-river-humane-society-nd06/