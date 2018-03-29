She Lost Her Leg In A Boating Accident Now She Wants To Change State Law

Courtney Godfrey Wants To Ban "Family Exclusions" In Watercraft Liability Policies

A Twin Cities reporter who lost her lower left leg in a boating accident is advocating for a change in state law.

Courtney Godfrey was excluded from her husband’s insurance policy on the boat.

She lost part of her leg in the boat’s propeller after she was flung overboard while the boat was making a turn on Christmas Lake in September.

Boat liability coverage in Minnesota almost always excludes spouses and children.

Godfrey is now spearheading a bill to ban “family exclusions” in watercraft liability policies.

The Insurance Federation of Minnesota argues changing the current system would allow for fraud and abuse.