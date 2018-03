Man Found Guilty Of Threatening To Blow Up Police Station

Ramsey Kettle Also Threatened Officers

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Stillwater State Prison inmate has been convicted of making threats and witness tampering by a district court jury in Fergus Falls.

26-year-old Ramsey Kettle was accused of threatening two Fergus Falls Police officers and an Otter Tail County deputy along with a witness in another case.

Prosecutors say Kettle wrote letters saying that after he was released from prison, he would strap explosives to his body and set them off inside the police station.

Kettle has at least five previous felony convictions.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 31.