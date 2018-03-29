Most Drivers Think Distracted Driving is on the Rise

88 percent of drivers say they believe distracted driving is increasing, yet half of all people still do it

FARGO, N.D. — If you think distracted driving is on the rise, have you thought about if you are contributing to the problem?

Cell phones account for a large portion of distractions, though other passengers, alcohol, and drowsiness can also be factors.

Technology that’s built into cars can also be as distracting as cell phones.

“We see it all the time. Do as I say, not as I do. We need to take that and apply that to our driving and take a close introspective look at ourselves saying are we really part of the problem or are we part of the solution. Unfortunately more than half of us are part of the problem,” said Gene LaDoucer of AAA.

It is recommended that you place your phone on silent while driving and save other tasks for when you reach your destination.