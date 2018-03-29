MSUM WR Gibson Hones Focus at Pro Day

Damon Gibson competed at the NDSU Pro Day

FARGO, N.D. — Former Bison football players weren’t the only ones competing at North Dakota State’s Pro Day.

MSU-Moorhead’s standout wide receiver Damon Gibson also performed for the NFL scouts.

Gibson made an appearance at the Shrine Bowl this winter, becoming the first MSUM Dragon ever to do so.

He says he spent that last six weeks working for this moment, but he still has a couple things to focus on.

“I just got to gain some weight, gain about five pounds and keep my speed,” Gibson said after he finished Thursday’s workouts. “I know [scouts] like my ball skills a lot, and I think I have good ball skills, and I can just keep getting better at route running and all that other good stuff.”

Gibson has also been working on potentially transitioning to tight end.