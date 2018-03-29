Clay County Unveils Sneak Peak at New Law Enforcement Center

The construction is currently on schedule and is slated for completion in July

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Ever since last year, construction workers have put together the pieces of a brand new Law Enforcement Center in Moorhead.

The facility is intended to replace one of the oldest jails in Minnesota, which has fallen victim to overcrowding in recent years.

The new law enforcement center will house the Moorhead Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“It pretty much was a unanimous voice that we should all stay together. It makes things more economical, it’s easier for law enforcement to deal with the courts and the jail,” said Clay County Commissioner Kevin Campbell.

The new jail will house more than 200 prisoners once construction is complete, and will have many new features to enhance quality of life.

“Ample space for the inmates, good programming areas, lots of visibility, lots of room, great environment for staff, it’s overall a better environment for everyone,” said Clay County Jail Administrator Julie Savat.

Clay County is the fourth fastest growing county in Minnesota, so having a bigger jail with ample space for inmates is important to the county’s growth.

Once everything is pieced together, the facility will have over 200 cameras and also will include a gymnasium, a drive–in port for safe prisoner drop off and pick up, and a central command center.

“We want to make sure we have the right kind of programming and we’re working with Lakeland and the Behavior Health Committee to come up with plans for individuals so when we release them in community, they’re in a better place and more successful,” said Savat.

Clay County is in the process of planning a ribbon cutting ceremony once construction is complete.

The completion of the new facility will end Phase 1 of the project.

Phase 2, which includes the removal of the old jail, is set to be complete in 2019.