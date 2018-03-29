Referrals Made To Juvenile Court In School Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Others close to the case tell KFGO radio that some of the five juveniles initially named as suspects were not referred.

1/1

COLFAX, ND — On the eve of a special board meeting to discuss Richland 44 Superintendent Tim Godfrey’s contract, some teens have been referred to juvenile court for sexual misconduct.

Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer says since minors are involved, she can’t disclose how many juveniles were referred.

Others close to the case told KFGO that some of the five juveniles initially named as suspects were not referred.

They contend that the sheriff’s department overreacted by releasing information that the boys could be charged with hazing, sexual assault and restraint.

An investigation was launched in January into hazing in the boy’s locker room at Colfax.

Godfrey was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month.

Some people in the school district have started a petition to recall three of the seven school board members.

They have until June 6th to collect the required signatures