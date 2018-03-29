Safety Tre Dempsey with Mixed Feelings after NDSU Pro Day

The former Bison defensive back says he felt good about things, but didn't live up to his expectations.

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State safety Tre Dempsey has an outside chance of hearing his name called during the NFL Draft. He has been working all offseason to bring those chances up.

The defensive back participated at NDSU’s Pro Day on Thursday, but he wasn’t thrilled with the results.

“I didn’t meet a lot of my expectations, but it is what it is,” Dempsey said. “It’s over now and I got the monkey off my back. I’ve just got to stay in shape and make sure whenever I get that call I’m ready to take someone’s position.”

Even with the bit of disappointment, he still feels like he was able to make a good impression for the scouts, some of whom talked to him about playing cornerback.

“I feel like I showed my quickness, fluidity in the hips, that type of stuff,” he said. “So yeah, I feel pretty good about today.”

The NFL Draft begins on April 26.