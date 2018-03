Tech Tip Today: Airtable

Some fresh air in the world of your spreadsheets.





Excel may be the tried and true standard for most of us when it comes to using spreadsheets. However, just in time for spring, there’s a breath of fresh air and a new option to try if you need to do some number-crunching.

Check out how Airtable can work for you in this week’s Tech Tip Today with Francie Black.