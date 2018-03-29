Wife Wanted In Connection With Husband’s Murder

Authorities are looking for 56-year-old Lois Riess who is known to frequent casinos.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Blooming Prairie, Minnesota woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband’s murder.

Investigators believe that Lois transferred nearly $10,000 from her husband’s business account after he was killed.

David Riess died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Lois is 5’5″, 165 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen with light blonde hair, although she has altered her appearance in the past.

She is likely driving a white, 2005 Cadillac Escalade, Minnesota license plate 8-6-4-L-A-E.

If you spot her, call 9-1-1 and do not approach her since she may be armed.

