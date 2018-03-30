Play of the Winter Nominees Pt. 2

VOTE FOR THE PLAY OF THE WINTER IN THIS SEMIFINAL ROUND
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The KVRR sports team is celebrating the plays of the winter. This week’s semifinal match up is a different battle in the state of North Dakota high school athletics.

Play number one Grand Forks Central’s Mitchell Idalski makes a backhanded shot in the state quarterfinals to help his team advance.

Play number two, comes from the stands at Sheyenne high school. Andrew Roberts stole the hearts of the metro earlier this winter with his dance moves and has found his way into the play of the winter semifinals.

Both plays are great. Which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on our website poll and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be announced on Monday and will advance to take on Carter Randklev’s goal in the championship round of KVRR Sports Play of the Winter.

