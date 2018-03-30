USHL Hockey: Fargo Force Upended by Lincoln

Fargo Force 6-game win streak snapped

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force’s six-game winning streak was snapped on Friday night by the hands of the Lincoln Stars 7-2 at Scheels Arena.

Both the Force and Stars came into the game winning nine of their last 10 games. The Force got on the board first with an early goal from John Schuldt. After that is was all Stars. Paul Cotter netted a pair of goals and an assist for Lincoln.

Strauss Mann made 32 saves in the loss. The Force and Stars will close out the weekend series on Saturday night at Scheels Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.