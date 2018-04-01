Woman Pinned Under Vehicle Tire Near Wyndmere

The woman was taken by Sanford Air Med to Fargo

WYNDMERE, N.D. — One woman is recovering after being pinned under a vehicle tire.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 1:00 pm.

Fifty-three-year-old Tammy Goerger was taken by Sanford Air Med to Fargo.

It happened near 15919 81st Street Southeast, Wyndmere.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Wyndmere Ambulance and Fire and Barney First Responders also showed up to help.

Goerger suffered non-life threatening injuries.