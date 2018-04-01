Man Killed After Getting Pinned Between Trailer And Fence Post

He Was Helping Load Cattle At The Time
TJ Nelson,

ALEXANDER, N.D. — Authorities have identified an 89-year-old man who was killed after he was pinned between a livestock trailer and a fence post in Alexander, North Dakota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Arne Skedsvold was taken to a Montana hospital, where he died because of injuries from the accident.

Officials say a 33-year-old man was backing up a tractor and trailer to a fence to load cattle Friday morning.

Skedsvold was helping load the cattle when he was pinned.

