Fargo Public Cass Public Health Celebrating National Public Health Week

They'll have all kinds of workshops on safety, breastfeeding and emergency response

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health will have a variety of events during the week as part of National Public Health Week.

Each day will focus on topics from behavioral health to disease to environmental health.

There will also be workshops on how to support breastfeeding and working moms in the community and a fall prevention class for people 60 and older.

The CERT class, or Citizens Emergency Response Team, is an eight week course on emergency preparedness that starts during National Public Health Week.

“I think it’s really exciting to be able to highlight some of the work that we do in promoting health and preventing disease and injury for everybody in our community, as well as to promote ourselves and all of the different services that Fargo Cass Public Health provides,” said Michelle Draxten, with Fargo Cass Public Health.

Fargo Cass Public Health encourages anyone interested in the workshops to sign up on their website first before heading to the class.