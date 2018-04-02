Ask Danny: High Water Bill

Check for water flow indoors before the melt starts it flowing outdoors.
Emily Welker,

Our back to back storms and projected lows below zero this week notwithstanding, warmer spring temperatures are just around the corner — and that means a lot of melting and running water outdoors.

But what about running water indoors? Over time, it can be almost as expensive as flooding can be. Check in with Danny Lipford in this week’s Ask Danny to find out how to get your unwanted water expenses to dry up.

