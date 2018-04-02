Crash Causes Traffic To Be Re-Routed On Interstate 94 In Fargo

Roads Were Wet And It Was Snowing At Time Of The Crash
Jessie Cohen, TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A serious crash on Interstate-94 near the 45th Street South underpass in Fargo sent two people to the hospital and caused a traffic standstill for hours this afternoon.

The highway patrol says a jeep driven by a 25-year-old Moorhead woman lost control, crossed the median and was hit by a van.

The woman was thrown from the jeep and landed on the interstate.

She was taken to Essentia with life threatening injuries.

Her name has not been released.

The driver of the van, 41-year-old Liqaa Marrooki of Moorhead, was taken to Sanford with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash around 2:40 p.m. caused traffic to be re-routed for an hour and a half.

Speed and icy road conditions were factors in the crash.

