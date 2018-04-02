Dance, Dance, Dance: Sheyenne’s Andrew Roberts is Finalists for Play of the Winter

Roberts busted out the dance moves between Sheyenne basketball games.
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It doesn’t always take a play on the rink or court to make the high school play of the week.

West Fargo Sheyenne student Andrew Roberts is moving on in the tournament to decide the Dj Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Winter based on his dance moves from the stands.

Roberts has been one of the most popular nominees, and he has a chance to earn the seasonal recognition. Voting for the Play of the Winter resumes on Friday for the finals as Roberts takes on Moorhead’s Carter Randklev.

