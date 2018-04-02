Diplo And The Flaming Lips Schedule Shows In Fargo

Sanctuary Events Center Will Host Both Concerts

FARGO, N.D. — A major electronic deejay and an American rock band are both making stops in Fargo.

Diplo has become an international brand as a musician/DJ/producer.

He’ll be at Sanctuary Events Center on Thursday, May 31.

Then you catch rock band The Flaming Lips at Sanctuary on Monday, June 25.

The Lips are three-time Grammy award winners.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at jadepresents.com and at the Tickets300 box office.