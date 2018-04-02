Diplo And The Flaming Lips Schedule Shows In Fargo Sanctuary Events Center Will Host Both Concerts April 2, 2018 TJ Nelson, FARGO, N.D. — A major electronic deejay and an American rock band are both making stops in Fargo. Diplo has become an international brand as a musician/DJ/producer. He’ll be at Sanctuary Events Center on Thursday, May 31. Then you catch rock band The Flaming Lips at Sanctuary on Monday, June 25. The Lips are three-time Grammy award winners. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at jadepresents.com and at the Tickets300 box office. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post F-M Diversion Task Force Report to be Released Fargo Cass Public Health Hosts “Take Back Tu... Fargo City Commission Unanimously Votes for Studen... LIVE: Proof Distillery Debuts New Whiskey And Bour...