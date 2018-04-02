Fargo Police Warning About “Grandparent Scam”

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police issued a warning on their Facebook Page about the “Grandparent Scam”.
Police say they received several calls over the past weekend about the scam.
Here’s how it work.
The person receives a phone call initiated with a phrase like, “Hi Grandma/Grandpa! Do you know who this is?”, or something similar.
If the grandparent responds with a name, the con artist assumes the name is a grandchild’s and uses it to pose as the grandchild.
The “grandchild” describes some type of urgent trouble, often in a foreign country, and begs the grandparent to immediately wire money through Western Union or MoneyGram to pay for medical treatment, bail money, auto repair, or a ticket home.
By claiming that they are embarrassed or there is no time to talk to others, the con artist tries to dissuade the grandparent from contacting the grandchild’s parents or friends.
Some con artists may investigate the identity of the grandchild before the initial phone call or pretend to be a third party, such as a government official or a bail bondsman.
The involvement of a family member, an immediate need for money, and a request for secrecy are the hallmarks of this scam.
Here’s how you can fight back and keep from becoming a victim.
▪️Verify that it is your grandchild by contacting their parents or asking a question only your real grandchildren would know the answer to. ▪️Resist pressure to send money quickly and secretly. ▪️Refuse to send money through wire transfer or overnight delivery.
