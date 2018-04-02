HOL All-Star Game Raises Funds for Halvorson Family

Barnesville hosts boys and girls HOL All-Star game.

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota high school basketball season ended with an alley-oop dunk by Cretin Derham Hall to win the boys 4-A state championship game. Today at Barnesville high school the stars of the Heart O’Lakes conference laced up their sneakers for one more game.

The Trojans hosted the Heart O’Lakes boys and girls all-star games Monday in Barnesville. All the proceeds from Monday’s event went to the Jaynie Halvorson memorial fund.

Halvorson, the sister of Barnesville senior Nicole Herbranson, died in a car accident in January at the age of 28. Barnesville girls basketball coach Ryan Bomstad said after the girls game how happy he was to see so much support from the local communities to make this event a success.

“To know that when something bad happens that not just the underlying community, but this huge area of people from all over are willing to help. It’s just a really special thing,” Bomstad said.

The fund raised money for Halvorson’s 8-month-old son, Hoyt.