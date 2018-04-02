Man Takes Stolen Semi On Wild Police Chase

He Wore A Blue Face Mask And Hat During Pursuit
TJ Nelson,

WINONA, Minn. — A Winona, Minnesota man is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen semi.

A criminal complaint says Michael Kronebusch rammed a squad car twice during the 50 mile pursuit through seven communities.

Authorities say the 42-year-old semi driver was wearing a blue face mask and hat during the chase which reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour.

Officers used a stun gun to eventually pull him out of the semi and arrest him.

Kronebusch has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing from police.



Two Daycare Workers Accused Of Child Abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Disturbing details are emerging about two former employees at a Sioux Falls daycare. 31-year-old Teresa Gallagher and 22-year-old Kenedi Wendt were arrested on Friday and were each charged with 25 counts of child abuse. Police say…

