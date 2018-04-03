Sanford Medical Center Unveils New Veteran’s Club

The hospital is also putting one in South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — The next time you go to Sanford Health’s main campus, you’ll probably notice its newest addition to the building.

The hospital unveiled a wing completely devoted to veterans.

Put some veterans who have never met each other in a room together and you’ll get the same result every time.

“That all takes a couple of minutes, a cup of coffee and veterans and a lot of war stories come out,” said Capt. David Johnson, who served in the U.S. Navy.

Now veterans will have the chance to share those war stories anytime they’d like at Sanford Medical Center’s brand new Veteran’s Club.

“It’s just an honor for them to do this for us,” Johnston said.

Each month more than 4,000 veterans come to Sanford Health for medical care.

Realizing how many veterans they serve, Sanford Health executives questioned whether or not they do enough for those who served our country.

“When you look at the debate nationally about the level of care our veterans receive, we kind of looked in the mirror and said are we doing everything we can to provide the types of care our veterans deserve and one of the things we noticed was a place to call their own,” said Nate White, executive vice president for Sanford Health in Fargo.

While it’s their own space, veterans will be able to share it with their loved ones and caregivers as well.

“Commonly in the military, we say that when we’re deployed, it’s not just the veteran that serves. It’s their family that serves as well who’s back home and making that sacrifice being without their loved one for that period of time,” said Nathan Peterson.

Peterson works at Sanford and serves in the Air National Guard.

He says it fills him with pride that his organization supports both his passions.

“To be both an employee at Sanford Health and to be someone that serves, to see my organization make this kind of commitment caring for veterans, to employ veterans and supporting those who are in the organization right now is fulfilling,” Peterson said.

That includes veterans from all generations, who will now be able to share those stories from the past to help build future friendships.

“It’s fun to share those stories and here some of the common experiences that people have had whether it be from different periods around American history and different periods of their lives. It really does form an almost instant bond and rapport between the two veterans,” Peterson said.