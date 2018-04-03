North Dakota DOT and MNDOT Warn of Heavy Ice on Roads

There were many accidents because of the weather last night
Danielle Church,

 

FARGO, N.D. — Travel conditions on highways have been difficult due to the heavy amount of ice on the road.

Officials from the North Dakota Department of Transportation say the worst areas are those west of Fargo on I-94. Multiple vehicles have gone into ditches or hit the median since last night. Many semi’s also jack-knifed in the area. Both the North Dakota DOT and MNDOT warn drivers to be extra careful and reduce their speed.

Related Post

Hickson Man Injured After Crash with Snow Plow
If You’re Headed to the Twin Cities, Save Ex...
Fargo Man Identified Among Victims of Head-On Cras...
Officer Involved Shooting on I-94 Outside of Moorh...

You Might Like

Heitkamp Speaks at Central States Pension Committee Meeting

FARGO, N.D. -- Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) attended the Central States Pension Committee meeting to talk about the pension crisis. Potential cuts to the current system threaten thousands of retirees across the country. Heitkamp is on a bipartisan congressional pension committee…

North Dakota DOT and MNDOT Warn of Heavy Ice on Roads

  FARGO, N.D. -- Travel conditions on highways have been difficult due to the heavy amount of ice on the road. Officials from the North Dakota Department of Transportation say the worst areas are those west of Fargo on I-94. Multiple…