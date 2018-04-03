North Dakota DOT and MNDOT Warn of Heavy Ice on Roads

There were many accidents because of the weather last night

FARGO, N.D. — Travel conditions on highways have been difficult due to the heavy amount of ice on the road.

Officials from the North Dakota Department of Transportation say the worst areas are those west of Fargo on I-94. Multiple vehicles have gone into ditches or hit the median since last night. Many semi’s also jack-knifed in the area. Both the North Dakota DOT and MNDOT warn drivers to be extra careful and reduce their speed.