Female Suspect Dead After Shooting At YouTube

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday that the victims have gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals.

SAN BRUNO, CA (AP) – Authorities say a woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot and four others have been wounded.

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients. Spokesman Brent Andrew says a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

He says the hospital is expecting more patients but doesn’t know their conditions.

Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.

City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building.

Officers then patted down people grouped outside.