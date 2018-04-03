Crews Respond To A House Fire In Moorhead

Multipe Fire Crews Responded
TJ Nelson,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Multiple crews were called out around 5:40 to 911 18th Street North in Moorhead.

You could see smoke coming from the house with a number of fire trucks on scene.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on how the fire started.

We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.

 

 

Related Post

Payless Shoes Requesting to Close More Stores in W...
Keeper of the Cup: A Look Inside the Life of Walt ...
Moorhead Ice Skating Rinks Open
Controlled Burns Scheduled for Veterans Boulevard

You Might Like

Heitkamp Speaks at Central States Pension Committee Meeting

FARGO, N.D. -- Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) attended the Central States Pension Committee meeting to talk about the pension crisis. Potential cuts to the current system threaten thousands of retirees across the country. Heitkamp is on a bipartisan congressional pension committee…

North Dakota DOT and MNDOT Warn of Heavy Ice on Roads

  FARGO, N.D. -- Travel conditions on highways have been difficult due to the heavy amount of ice on the road. Officials from the North Dakota Department of Transportation say the worst areas are those west of Fargo on I-94. Multiple…