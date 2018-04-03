Crews Respond To A House Fire In Moorhead

Multiple Crews Respond to House Fire in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Multiple crews responded to a fire this evening at a house in Moorhead at 911 18th Street North. Crews were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. When they arrived,…
You could see smoke coming from the house with a number of fire trucks on scene.
No injuries were reported.
No word yet on how the fire started.
We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.