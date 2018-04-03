Crews Respond To A House Fire In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Multiple crews were called out around 5:40 to 911 18th Street North in Moorhead.

You could see smoke coming from the house with a number of fire trucks on scene.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on how the fire started.

We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.