F-M Area Mayors Vow to Improve Pay Equity Issues in the Metro

The F-M American Association of University Woman held an event in honor of National Pay Equity Day
Maria Santora,


FARGO, N.D. — April 10, 2018 is recognized as National Pay Equity Day, but in the Fargo-Moorhead area it’s now being changed to Equal Pay Day.

Mayors Del Rae Williams, Chad Olson and Tim Mahoney signed off on the change and agreed to improve financial security for women in the metro. According to the American Association of University Women who hosted the event, 4-out-of-10 mothers are the primary source of income for their families. However, people in the AAUW say women are still consistently paid less than men across the U.S.

“I had a mom who was a stay at home mom and while we did not have wealth or a large income, we were able to eat and have shelter,” Susan Helgeland, the Immediate Past President of F-M AAUW said. “Today’s world in 2018 is different than in the 50’s and 60’s, so historically speaking we need to catch up. We need to pay women the same as we pay men.”

The F-M AAUW will be holding a workshop to help women learn how to negotiate salaries and find out how much men are making in the positions they are looking for.

