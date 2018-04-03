Fargo Community Gathers to Improve Traffic and Safety on 17th Avenue

Fargo Streets hosted a public meeting to better transportation for bicyclists, pedestrians, transit and vehicles





FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Streets hosted a public meeting on Tuesday night at Fargo South High School. The city is looking for the community’s input on improving the traffic and safety issues on the 17th Avenue corridor.

The meeting discussed ways of refining transportation for bicyclists, pedestrians, transit and vehicles traveling both east and west on 17th Avenue. People in the community say this conversation is needed given how many accidents happen on this street.

“I would say weekly there’s some kind of accident,” said Fargo Resident Cindy Jonasson. “I live between 25th and 38th, so I see at least every week there’s something. Even in the summer when the weather’s nice it’s either a rear end or somebody not paying attention and taking the curb if they see someone stopping quick.”

The meeting was open to the public and each person in attendance was able to cast their vote and voice their opinion.